News

Court Order: INEC fails to end CVR June 30

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comments Off on Court Order: INEC fails to end CVR June 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said registration of voters nationwide will continue till further notice. The commission had planned to suspend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on June 30. But the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon granted the request by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to stop INEC from suspending voter registration on June 30. INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner Festus Okoye directed the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and electoral officers to continue with the exercise pending further directives. Okoye, who is the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, said the decision was reached at a management meeting on Thursday. He said: “The commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering.”

 

