Court order: Secondus moves to stop removal

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

…as PDP postpones NWC meeting

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has taken steps to thwart any attempt to oust him from office as a result of the court injunction that restrained him from parading himself as PDP National Chairman.

The order, which was given by a vacation court, Degema judicial division of Rivers State, stopped Secondus from presiding or summoning any PDP meeting.

The National Chairman had already scheduled a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) for Tuesday before the court order.

But Elder Yemi Akinwonmi Deputy National Chairman (South) said the meeting has been postponed indefinitely.

Akinwonmi said section 35(3) (b) of the PDP constitution empowers him to summon and preside over party meetings in the absence of the National Chairman.

“In the foregoing circumstances, as Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, after the consultations and in exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and prosper to postpone the National Working Committee meeting earlier scheduled for today (Tuesday) until further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party,” he said.

The action was a counter move by Secondus from being supplanted, which is the intention of those who obtained the court injunction.

