Court Order: We’re law abiding institution – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said it is a law abiding institutions and would not disobey any court order. Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, however, said the commission could not comment on the details of the court order because it is subjudice to do so.

Oyekanmi told New Telegraph that INEC has not disobeyed any court order but noted that the judge requested the commission to appear before him on June 29.

He said: “INEC is a law abiding institution and will not disobey such order if it is given by the court. But since the matter has gone to court, I will not comment on the order because it will be subjudice to do so.”

He said he was not aware if the commission has been served with the court order. Meanwhile, the commission said it would address the press today on the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise. INEC in an invite from Ayodele Aluko, Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), said the press conference would hold at Old Parade Ground, venue of “the Youth Vote Count 2 programme in Abuja

