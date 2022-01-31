Metro & Crime

Court orders accelerated hearing on late Ndubuisi-Kanu family’s feud

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

 

 

Justice Christopher Balogun of the Ikeja High Court, Lagos has ordered accelerated hearing in the suit filed by wife of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi-Kanu against her stepchildren and Nigeria Navy over his estate and burial rites.

The court made the order in an ongoing proceeding of a suit filed by Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu.

In the suit, marked LD/3685FPM/2021, Mrs Gladys is seeking to be declared as the only legal wife of the late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

The respondents in the suit are children of  the deceased, Kelly Kanu, Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (Nee Kanu), Andrey Joe-Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paula Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu), Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi Kanu

Gladys also sought for an order of the court to declare that she is the only widow of the late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

She said that she and the deceased were co-habiting until his death. She noted that she was married to him for 27 years but she was with him for 31 years.

However, at the proceedings Monday, Justice  Balogun frowned at the various interlocutory  applications in the suit still pending before the court and instructed that parties should harmonise their processes to allow the matter go on.

The judge observed that since the late Ndubuisi Kanu has been buried, issues pertaining to his burial rites which were initially before the court should be set aside for the substantive application of the claimant and respondents in the matter to go on.

Mr. Tomilade Shodimu, counsel to first, third to nine defendants told the court that the court had directed that all the nine pending applications be subsume.

He noted that he received application for claimant change of counsel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Taraba gov calls for review of allocation formula

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has sought additional revenue allocation from the Federal Government to harness the state agricultural potentials. Ishaku urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (RMAFRC) to always consider the state’s natural endowment while considering its monthly allocation. The governor made the demand at  sensitisation and advocacy tour […]
Metro & Crime

Pupils, teachers escape death as tanker explosion averted in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

*Lasema records1,163 emergencies Muritala Ayinla Hundreds of pupils and their teachers Wednesday escaped death as a  tanker, conveying  a 50, 000 litres of petroleum products, upturned and spilt its contents on the road at Abule Ado axis of the state. New Telegraph learnt that the accident occured about a few metres away from two schools […]
Metro & Crime

10 traffic robbers, cultists nabbed in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers and cultists attacking and disposing innocent people of their belongings at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along in Lagos State.   The suspects are Sodiq Masaki (22), Oladimeji Olatunbosun (24), Adam Hassan (21), Tunde Afolayan (24), Michael Ademola (22), and Olumide Johnson (22).   Others are Abiodun Opeyemi (22), Oluwaseyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica