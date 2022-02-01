Metro & Crime

Court orders accelerated hearing on Ndubuisi Kanu’s family feud

Justice Christopher Balogun of the Ikeja High Court, Lagos has ordered accelerated hearing in the suit filed by wife of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi-Kanu against her stepchildren and Nigeria Navy over his estate and burial rites.

The court made the order in an  ongoing proceeding of a suit filed by Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu. In the suit, marked LD/3685FPM/2021, Mrs Gladys is seeking to be declared as the only legal wife of the late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

 

The respondents in the suit are children of the deceased, Kelly Kanu, Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (Nee Kanu), Andrey Joe-Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paula Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu), Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi Kanu Gladys also sought for an order of the court to declare that she is the only widow of the late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

 

She said that she and the deceased were co-habiting until his death. She noted that she was married to him for 27 years, but she was with him for 31 years.

 

However, at the proceedings yesterday, Justice Balogun frowned at the various interlocutory applications in the suit still pending before the court and instructed that parties should harmonise their processes to allow the matter go on.

 

The judge observed that since the late Ndubuisi Kanu has been buried, issues pertaining to his burial rites which were initially before the court should be set aside for the substantive application of the claimant and respondents in the matter to go on.

 

Mr. Tomilade Shodimu, counsel to first, third to nine defendants told the court that the court had directed that all the nine pending applications be subsume.

 

