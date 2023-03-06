Court orders A’Ibom to pay prison inmate N2m for unlawful prosecution

An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, has ordered the state government to pay the sum of N2million for the rehabilitation of a 28-year-old man, Idaraobong Sunday Dickson, for making him suffer in prison for eight years, over allegation of armed robbery and rape, which he knew nothing about. The court, presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong, gave the order in its judgment in a case between the State against Idaraobong Sunday Dickson and three others standing trial since 2015 on a six-counts of conspiracy to commit felony, robbery, armed robbery and rape. Justice Ntong, who discharged and acquitted Idaraobong Sunday Dickson, having found him not guilty, however convicted and sentenced the two other defendants, Nsikak Godwin to 20 years in prison and Christopher Sunday, 16 years in prison, with jail terms to run concurrently from 22nd June, 2015. In a one-hour judgement, the court also ordered the “Nigeria Police Force to apologise to Dickson either in a national newspaper or privately in a special letter addressed to the defendant for unlawful arrest.”

