Court orders A’Ibom to pay prison inmate N2m for unlawful prosecution

An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, has ordered the state government to pay the sum of N2million for the rehabilitation of a 28-year-old man, Idaraobong Sunday Dickson, for making him suffer in prison for eight years, over allegation of armed robbery and rape, which he knew nothing about. The court, presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong, gave the order in its judgment in a case between the State against Idaraobong Sunday Dickson and three others standing trial since 2015 on a six-counts of conspiracy to commit felony, robbery, armed robbery and rape. Justice Ntong, who discharged and acquitted Idaraobong Sunday Dickson, having found him not guilty, however convicted and sentenced the two other defendants, Nsikak Godwin to 20 years in prison and Christopher Sunday, 16 years in prison, with jail terms to run concurrently from 22nd June, 2015. In a one-hour judgement, the court also ordered the “Nigeria Police Force to apologise to Dickson either in a national newspaper or privately in a special letter addressed to the defendant for unlawful arrest.”
Related Articles
Railway generates N2.1bn in six months –NBS
A total sum of N2.1 billion was generated as revenue from rail business in six months by Nigeria Railway, National Bureau of Statistics confirmed on its latest rail transport data. While the sum of N424.5 million was generated in the first quarter, a total of N565.4 million was realised in the second quarter. This is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAN decries protesters’ killing, demands justice
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded justice for the slain protesters at the Lekki toll gate, and appealed to Nigerians not to inflict more pain on others by destroying properties and infrastructural facilities as a means to vent their anger. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement made available to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N’Korea says it fired new ‘hypersonic missile’
North Korea has claimed that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8 on Tuesday. State media said the new missile was one of the “five most important” new weapons systems laid out in its five-year military development plan, reports the BBC. They called the missile a “strategic weapon”, which usually means it […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)