Court orders arrest of ex-Petroleum Minister Alison-Madueke for alleged money laundering

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the United Kingdom over an alleged money laundering charge slammed on her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Trial Judge, Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, issued the order after he heard an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullah.

While making the application, the EFCC said its investigations revealed that the former minister, who is facing several money- laundering allegations, has remained in her hideout in the UK and refused to return to the country to enter her plea to charges against her.

Prosecution counsel further told the court that all efforts by the agency to get her extradited back to the country proved abortive, submitting that the warrant would enable the EFCC to persuade the International Police (INTERPOL) to arrest Diezani and also help the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to facilitate her extradition.

He said: “We urge my lord to issue an arrest warrant against Alison-Madueke who is believed to be in the UK to enable all law enforcement agencies and the INTERPOL to arrest her anywhere she is sighted and be brought before this court to answer to the allegation made against her.”

The anti-graft agency had anchored the application on section 83(1b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. After listening to the application, the court granted it as prayed.

He consequently adjourned the case sine die, awaiting the arrest and extradition of the defendant.

The court had on July 24, 2020, ordered the former minister to appear before it to answer to the money laundering charge pending against her. The summons followed an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/208/2018, which was filed by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency told the court that due to Deizani’s refusal to make herself available, it published the summons on both its website and on a national daily. EFCC had told the court that investigations revealed that the former petroleum minister was not only deeply involved in money laundering, but equally played key roles in other financial crimes.

