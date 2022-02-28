News

Court orders CBN to release Mobil’s, NNPC’s N82bn Judgment debt to Akwa Ibom Oil Communities.

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Monday granted a garnishee order absolute, mandating the Central Bank of Nigeria to release the sum of N81.9 billion standing to the credit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and its joint venture partner, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (NNPC), in its custody to oil producing communities in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Trial Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order in a judgment in a suit instituted by aggrieved oil communities ravaged by oil spillage

The Ibeno communities, led by Obong Effiong Archianga and nine others had through their lawyers, Chief Lucius Nwosu (SAN) brought an action against NNPC, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and ExxonMobil Corporation seeking about N100 billion compensation for economic losses suffered from oil spillages caused by the defendants during exploration.

The oil communities had gone to court to seek redress over oil spillage in the area, which they claimed had caused environmental degradation in their communities.

Consequently, in a judgment on June 21, 2021, Justice Taiwo made an order, awarding the cost of N81.9billion to the plaintiffs, who are now judgement creditors.

The court had ordered that the money must be paid within 14 days after which 8 percent interest will be accruable on the principal sum annually.

On December 15, 2021, in a garnishee nisi proceeding, the apex bank had insisted that it had to get the consent of the Attorney General of the Federation before enforcing the garnishee judgment.

However, in a judgement on Monday, Justice Taiwo dismissed the claim of CBN and ordered it to release funds belonging to NNPC and Mobil to the tune of N82bn to the judgement creditor.

 

