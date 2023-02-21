Court Orders: CSOs, EFCC fight over Bawa

ANAYO EZUGWU examines calls by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over his disobedience of court orders

S ome Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria seem determined to ensure that the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari. They accuse Bawa of intentionally disobeying orders of the courts. The CSOs have been protesting in Lagos and across other cities, calling on Bawa to obey court orders or resign. On February 10 for instance, over 40 CSOs protested over what they described as incessant disobedience of court orders by the EFCC under Bawa and the seeming politicisation of the agency’s activities. The groups said the commission has chosen to become an institution known for brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that not only undermines institutions of Nigeria’s democracy but also indicates a contradiction to the anti-corruption agenda of the Buhari administration. According to the CSOs, aside from EFCC’s penchant for disobedience of court orders, the situation has reached an embarrassing height where the Commission’s boss, Bawa, has been committed to prison more than once within two months for a clear breach of the extant orders of the court. They said: “EFCC’s Gestapo-style regime of disobeying court orders must stop. Nigeria is not a banana republic. Attempts by institutions of state to ridicule the country and make it seem like a lawless fiefdom must be resisted by all. “The EFCC seems to be allowing itself to be used as an instrument of a political witch hunt as it targets some individuals more than many others. Some of our organizations have submitted several petitions to the Commission, which it has refused to act on even when you sit with them to reason on the merits of those petitions. Once there is a political interest the whole process of investigation and litigation becomes politicised. “The commission seems only to act with gusto against perceived political enemies of some powerful political forces in the country rather than being neutral and professional. For instance, the Ogun State Assembly Speaker was bundled in a Gestapo-style to Abuja on corruption allegations, while several similar petitions elsewhere have been left untouched by the commission. Where is the justice, impartiality and professionalism? “This culture of impunity as consistently exhibited by the EFCC chairman continues to ridicule Nigeria in the comity of nations and sabotage efforts at attracting foreign direct investment. Investors only go to jurisdictions where the rule of law and respect for human rights are guaranteed while shunning countries where the rule of men predominates. “We note that by the continued disobedience of the orders of the courts, Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa and the EFCC have displayed utter contempt for our courts and the country’s judicial system. It is ironic that these are the same courts the EFCC routinely runs to for orders which they zealously implement in the discharge of their mandate under the EFCC Act. It is not for EFCC and its leadership to pick and choose which court orders to obey or disregard. That is an invitation to anarchy.” As if the protest at the press conference weren’t enough, the CSOs on February 11, started a week-long massive protest against Bawa and the EFCC in Ikeja, Lagos State. They said that they were aware of the persistent pressure on and intimidation of the media to underplay the dissatisfaction of the anti-corruption CSOs with Bawa, stressing that no amount of intimidation will make them give up on their collective struggle against corruption and leaders undermining the struggle. The spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Ayodeji Ologun, who spoke on behalf of the anti-corruption CSOs, said the Coalition of Anti-corruption Organisations, cannot watch the country’s legal system bastardised by the selfish interests of a few, insisting that if Bawa was bent on playing politics, he should get a membership card from any of the political parties. Ologun said the need to press home their grievance strongly and call for the removal of the EFCC boss was founded on the realisation that some anti-democratic elements were drawing the civil societies back in the fight against corruption. He added that the fixation of the EFCC boss on certain individuals and institutions “when grievous petitions capable of bringing the economy down are left unattended, gives the anti-corruption war, under the leadership of Mr Bawa, a dangerously political colouration.” His words: “We are beginning to see anti-democratic elements within the democratic process, who are daily drawing us back in the fight against corruption. This is a coalition of different civil society organisations against corruption. For a while now, we have observed the EFCC chairman flagrantly disobeying court orders. And we believe that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. If you are at the helm of affairs of an anti-graft body and you find it difficult to obey court rulings, such a person is a lawbreaker. You cannot be in charge of taming corruption in the county and you yourself would be a culprit for disobeying the court order. “One of the essences of leadership is obeying the tenets of democracy and the rule of law and the key to that is court ruling. If Bawa has, in the last few months, continued to disobey court orders, he is unfit to sit at the helm of that body and we are calling for his sack.” The Executive Director of the Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, who called on the media to be partners in the struggle for a better society by refusing intimidation, said: “We are not unaware of the persistent pressure on the media to downplay what is happening currently at the EFCC. This is just one of the series of actions that we are going to be undertaking as Nigerians. We will not relent until the commission begins to toe the path of the rule of law. “We cannot run a society on the wish and aspirations of a man. It must be consistent with the provisions of our law. And if there is negative pressure on the media, then we will not accept it. We are glad that the media has refused to compromise and we will continue this struggle until the President overhauls the EFCC. The biggest form of corruption is disobedience to the rule of law.” The Executive Director of Activists for Good Governance, Declan Ihehaire, on his part, said if Bawa had been committed to prison for disobeying the court order, he must go to prison. “We have found out that as young as Bawa is, he has refused to obey court orders and he wants to send people to prison. And we are saying you can’t be sending people to prison when you fail to obey the court order that says you must taste the prison for disobedience. You have been convicted three times by competent courts and three times, Bawa has refused to obey. He is not fit to be in office. Bawa must go,” he said. The protests were triggered by a recent judgement of the Kogi State High Court, Lokoja that jailed Bawa for contempt. His conviction, the second in four months, followed a request by a nephew of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Ali Bello, who accused the EFCC chairman of violating a court judgement that declared his arrest and detention last year illegal. He said EFCC arraigned him on December 15, 2022, in violation of the court’s judgement. Ruling on the matter, Justice Rukayat Ayoola, ordered the Inspector-General of Police to arrest Bawa and put him in prison until he purges himself of the contempt. The police have yet to enforce the court order, while the EFCC has appealed against the court decision. But undeterred, the commission went ahead to arraign Ali Bello on another set of N3 billion money laundering charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Bawa was earlier cited for contempt by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja on October 28, 2022. The court jailed Mr Bawa but the police, ordered to enforce the imprisonment, did not take any action. The earlier case was filed by a former Director of Operations at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Rufus Ojuawo, a retired air vice marshal (AVM), who was previously prosecuted by the EFCC on corruption charges but was acquitted, In his application levelling a charge of contempt against EFCC and its chairman, Mr Ojuawo accused the agency and its leadership of violating the court’s order on November 21, 2018, ordering them to return his seized Range Rover and N40 million to him. But the court on November 10, 2022, nullified its committal order following an application by the EFCC chair to reverse itself. Ruling on the request, Ms Oji said she was satisfied that the EFCC Chairman did not disregard the court’s orders, asking him to release seized assets belonging to Rufus Ojuawo, a retired air vice marshal. Despite the allegations, the EFCC has attributed the recent protests calling for the removal of its chairman to individuals smarting from their investigations for corruption. The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, described the protesters as rented crowds and said the commission would not be distracted by their demonstrations. Uwujaren said the information available to the commission indicates that persons under investigation by the commission sponsor the group. He also said the persons have been mobilised and mandated by their paymaster to embarrass the person of the chairman through choreographed street protests across the country until he is removed from office. He said the commission needed to raise the alarm about the activities of an amorphous group of so-called CSos as such is a campaign to discredit the person of the Chairman of the EFCC, Bawa and incite the public against the commission. “Contrary to these claims, the EFCC wishes to alert the public that this group has no interest in the fight against corruption and their allusion to disobedience of court orders by the EFCC chairman is an alibi to manipulate facts around judicial pronouncements and processes to pit the public against the commission. “Their latest dance in the market square came a few hours after family members of a sitting state governor were arraigned at an Abuja court for allegedly stealing the state’s funds. EFCC appeals to the public to disregard the campaign by this group as they do not represent the genuine interest of millions of Nigerians who are desirous of seeing progress in the fight against corruption,” he said. Bawa

