Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides on July 29

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday ordered the Director- General of the Department of State Security services (DSS) to produce in court, Sunday Igboho’s 12 aides clamped into detention since July 2. The detained men are to be produced before the court on Thursday July 29. The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwatu, also ordered that the DSS boss appear in court on the day to show cause on why the court should not admit Igboho’s aides to bail conditionally or unconditionally. The court gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed and argued by Pelumi Olajemgbesi on behalf of the detainees. Justice Egwuatu’s decision was predicated on the argument by Olajemgbesi that the 12 aides of Igboho have been arrested and held incommunicado in an underground cell since July 2.

The court said that it has taken into consideration the provisions of sections 35, and 36, of the 1999 constitution as well as section 32 of the Administration of Human Right Act and saw the need to interfere in the matter of the applicants.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently ordered parties in the matter to appear before him next week Thursday. Applicants in the matter are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald. Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday. The two respondents in the matter are DG, DSS and State Security Services, (SSS).

