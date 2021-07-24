News Top Stories

Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides on July 29

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday ordered the Director- General of the Department of State Security services (DSS) to produce in court, Sunday Igboho’s 12 aides clamped into detention since July 2. The detained men are to be produced before the court on Thursday July 29. The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwatu, also ordered that the DSS boss appear in court on the day to show cause on why the court should not admit Igboho’s aides to bail conditionally or unconditionally. The court gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed and argued by Pelumi Olajemgbesi on behalf of the detainees. Justice Egwuatu’s decision was predicated on the argument by Olajemgbesi that the 12 aides of Igboho have been arrested and held incommunicado in an underground cell since July 2.

The court said that it has taken into consideration the provisions of sections 35, and 36, of the 1999 constitution as well as section 32 of the Administration of Human Right Act and saw the need to interfere in the matter of the applicants.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently ordered parties in the matter to appear before him next week Thursday. Applicants in the matter are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald. Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday. The two respondents in the matter are DG, DSS and State Security Services, (SSS).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia traders protest demolition of shops, mast in market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Traders at Ngwa road market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba, Abia State yesterday peacefully protested against the proposed demolition of their shops at the market by the Abia State Ministry of Trade and Investment.   The traders also lamented what they described as unfortunate hoisting of telecommunication mast within their shops, describing it as unhealthy and dangerous […]
News Top Stories

Kukah: I didn’t call for coup against President

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has denied call for a coup d’etat to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, during his Christmas Day homily.   Kukah said he only expressed his candid opinion on the state of insecurity and dwindling economic opportunities in Nigeria. In the said homily, […]
News

Hoteliers commend Sanwo-Olu over N1bn loan facility

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Hoteliers in Lagos State under the umbrella of Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos (HOMAL) have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for making available N1 billion loan facility to support the stabilisation of the sector following the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by the President of the association, Chief Samuel Alabi, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica