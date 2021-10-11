Court orders EFCC to remove Raymond Dokpesi’s name from watch list

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove the founder of the African Independent Television (AIT), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi from its watch list.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, held that there was no justification to keep Dokpesi on the watch list since there are no pending criminal charges or allegations against him.

Justice Tsoho’s order was sequel to an application filed by Dokpesi through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN).

The court further held that keeping Dokpesi on the watch list will amount to disobedience to the Court of Appeal judgment which in April quashed the N2.1 billion money laundering charges against Dokpesi.

New Telegraph recalls that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division had on April 1 dismissed the N2.1 billion money laundering charges filed against Dokpesi by EFCC.

The court upheld the no-case submission filed by Dokpesi and DAAR Communications in the seven-count criminal charge.

In the judgment, Justice Elfreda Oyebisi Williams-Dawodu had held that the anti-graft agency, the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case against Dokpesi in the charges.

The appellate court had held that the ingredients of the offences were not provided by the prosecution as required by law.

The court had agreed with counsel to the appellant, Kanu Agabi that being a predicate offence, the ingredients of the offences against his client must be clearly provided, adding that it is clear that none of the offences was established in line with provisions of the Nigerian laws.

