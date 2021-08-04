News

Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Dokpesi’s bank account, release seized documents

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Tuesday made an order unfreezing the N2.1 billion bank account of the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi. The trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho ordered that the account domiciled at the First Bank be immediately unfreezed since the criminal charges which precipitated the restriction on the account had been dismissed and Dokpesi discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal. Delivering ruling in an application filed and argued by Kanu Agabi (SAN) on behalf of Dokpesi, Justice Tsoho said that the Federal Government has no basis to put a post no debit order on the account in view of the subsisting and valid order of the Court of Appeal.

The Court held that since the Court of Appeal delivered the judgment that invalidated the criminal charges against Dokpesi, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had not applied for stay of execution of the judgment. Justice Tsoho said that in the absence of a stay of execution, his court was bound by law to give effect and implementation to the judgment.

He thereafter ordered that the freeze order and post no debit on the account be immediately removed in compliance with the appellate court decision. On the claim of EFCC that it has gone on appeal to the Supreme Court, Justice Tsoho held that the notice of appeal filed at the apex court cannot in law stay the execution of the subsisting judgment. He added that the anti-graft agency ought to have obtained a stay of execution of the judgment.

He also ordered that all documents seized from Dokpesi or voluntarily surrendered to the Federal Government be immediately returned to him. Agabi had while arguing the application prayed the court to issue order to unfreeze Dokpesi’s bank account frozen on the strength of the charges against him.

He had submitted that the criminal charges in respect of N2.1 billion brought against Dokpesi by EFFCC had since been voided and quashed by the Court of Appeal Abuja division. Agabi further argued that the charge which led to freezing of the account was no longer in existence while Dokpesi was discharged and acquitted in all the charges. He also argued that the Court of Appeal judgment which set aside the charges against Dokpesi is still subsisting, valid and binding on both the court and EFCC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, chairmen, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked his Transport Commissioner, Barrister Ekele Nwaohammuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umuneochi LGA, Engr. Mathew Ibe. Ikpeazu also suspended the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Mr. Cherechi Nwogu and his Aba North counterpart, Chief Victor Ubani. A release signed by the Chief […]
News Top Stories

Motor vehicle insurance: Nigerians lose out on Third Party benefits

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Following an unending crisis among vehicle owners over crashes on the roads, indications have emerged that most Nigerian motorists are yet to take full advantage of their Third Party insurance policy pact with their underwriters. Findings have revealed that despite the aggressive campaigns by insurance operators to keep policyholders abreast of benefits in Third Party […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Only 2m Nigerians’ll be vaccinated now –Tomori

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as FG seeks alternatives from Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik Going by the Federal Government’s directive to states of the federation to halt the vaccination of citizens once half of the vaccines available have been administered, new facts have emerged showing that about two million Nigerians only are certain to be vaccinated for now. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica