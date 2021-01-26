News

Court orders El-Zakzaky’s wife’s evacuation to isolation center

A high court sitting in Kaduna yesterday ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to evacuate the wife of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Zeenat, to an isolation centre to be treated for COVID-19. Delivering the ruling, Justice Gideon Kurada, specifically ordered that she should be moved to a government-approved isolation and treatment centre.

 

Confirming the order after the trial of El-Zakzaky and wife, which was heard behind closed doors, Femi Falana, SAN, said his client had tested positive for COVID- 19.

 

Falana said his team presented the results of the test before the court and applied that Malama Zeenat, the second defendant in the trial, who tested positive for the virus more than a week ago, be availed with proper medical facility to get treatment for the pandemic.

 

Falana said the medical facility at the Kaduna Correctional Centre does not possess the needed facilities to treat the virus. “Today at the resumed trial of the client’s case, the prosecution brough  witnesses, including a medical doctor who testified before the court.

 

”But we also applied to the court, we drew the attention of the court on behalf of our clients to the fact that the wife of our client, Zeenat had tested positive to the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic and she is being treated in the medical centre of the correctional facility.

 

Also, Chris Umar, the state Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, said the prosecution did not object to the application.

 

He said the prosecution presented four witnesses, bringing the number of witnesses who testified before the court to eight. ”We have more witnesses,” he however disclosed.

 

The behind the closeddoor’ trial of the IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat, began on November 18, 2020 at the high court.

 

The Kaduna State government had charged El- Zakzaky and Zeenat with eight counts, bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.

 

On September 29, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

 

The state had so far presented eight witnesses, including two army officers, a retired director of State Security Service and a medical doctor m, who testified before Justice Gideon Kurada.

