News Top Stories

Court orders ex-COAS Umar to refund N57m to FG within 10 days

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday ordered a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar (retd), to refund the sum of N57 million to the Federal Government within 10 days. This was just as the court discharged and acquitted the defendant of the charge of diverting N66 million from the account of the Nigerian Air Force, (NAF).

The trial Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba discharged the defendant of the charge on the ground that he found no evidence linking Umar to instructing the transfer of the said funds for the renovation of his private property in Abuja. The court held that it was not convinced that the prosecution discharged the burden placed on them to the requisite standard on count seven which Umar was called upon to defend having earlier been acquitted of other counts. The judge held: “Reasonable doubts do exist in the prosecution’s case as made out in the body of this judgment.

“As the law commands, I am bound to resolve the doubts in favour of the defence and I so resolve them. “In the final analysis, I find the defendant innocent on the sole count, and consequently discharge and acquit him.” Justice Dimgba also held that it would be dangerous to speculate on a wild assumption that the defendant ought to be aware of every financial transaction from NAF’s account. He held that: “It would be dangerous speculation to make a wild and wide assumption that the defendant as the Chief of Air Staff ought to know of every single bank dealings involving NAF simply because he was the Chief Accounting Officer. “Criminal trials of this nature involving the possibility that an accused person could lose his liberty is to be fought on the strictest tests.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gender Bill: There is still hope – Nkire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Sam Nkire says he is confident the National Assembly will reconsider the passage of the bill which seeks special seats for women in the national and state assemblies, in the near future.   Reacting to the fate of the bill which suffered a  set-back at the recent constitutional Amendment […]
News Top Stories

Reps to probe unclaimed funds in banks, infractions by CBN

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday resolved to investigate unclaimed funds in commercial banks as well as infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Consequently, an ad-hoc committee headed by Hon Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) has been constituted to carry out the investigation. The committee is to investigate unremitted funds collected on behalf of […]
News Top Stories

Yusuf decries FG’s excess borrowing amid dwindling revenue

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

The immediate past Director- General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has expressed concern over excess borrowing by the Federal Government in the midst of dwindling revenue. He observed that a large portion of the domestic borrowing was through ways and means which has serious implications for inflation. Ways […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica