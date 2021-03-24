Court orders extension of NIN registration 

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the extension of the deadline for National Identity Number (NIN) by two months.

The judge gave the order while delivering ruling in a suit filed by a former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani, to challenge the legality of the exercise.

The Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patami, were joined first to fourth respondents in the suit.

In the suit, Ubani contended that the initial two weeks ultimatum (now extended to April 6, 2021) given to telecommunication operators to block SIM cards of Nigerians who have not registered their SIM cards with NIN if allowed, will infringe on his constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression, right to own moveable property and right to life.

He therefore prayed the court for an order halting the said ultimatum and extending the deadline.

