News

Court orders FG to pay Bayelsa govt $951m accrued revenue sum

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the Bayelsa State government.

 

The state government had, through a suit by its  counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), urged the court to compel the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), who was the sole defendant in the matter to pay five per cent of $50 billion recovered as additional revenue that accrued to the Nigerian government.

 

Delivering judgment on the in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/175/2012, and filed on February 12, 2021,the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the AGF failed to enter his defence in the suit, prompting the court to declare the plaintiff ’s case “unchanged.”

 

The court held that where a person issues a letter of demand on another person upon out-  standing facts, the person for whom the demand notice was issued must take steps to react to same.

 

“Where the person to whom such demand notice is issued takes no steps, he is deemed to have admitted the claims thereby giving the other person the option of enforcing the claims by the available procedures for enforcement of undisputed claims. That is what  has happened in this case,” the judge held.

 

The court noted that the defendant (AGF) had admitted the claims of the Bayelsa State government in the process the former filed in reaction to the suit. “I find no material upon which I can grant leave of this court for the defendant to enter a defence or transfer this matter to the general cause list ,” it said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Abia PDP chair is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Abia State Chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, Johnson Onuigbo is dead. Though details of Onuigbo’s death are sketchy, but sources said the Chairman died Monday morning. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE […]
News

Female Genital Mutilation: We almost bled to death –Victims

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…UNFPA, CIRDDOC seek bye-laws to end practice Some survivors of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday narrated how they nearly died after the act following severe bleeding. This is even as the United Nations Population (UNFPA) and Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC), Nigeria, called for […]
News

Abiodun vows to tackle child abuse, others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday inaugurated a 42- man state taskforce team on human trafficking with a pledge to tackle issues relating to child abuse, human trafficking and other forms of violence against the vulnerable in the state. Inaugurating the taskforce in Abeokuta, the state capital governor Abiodun said the existence of the Violence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica