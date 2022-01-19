Top Stories

Court orders FG to pay Nnamdi Kanu N1bn, says arrest illegal

A High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State has ordered the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to pay Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the sum of N1 billion.

Justice Benson Anya gave the order on Wednesday while delivering judgement on a suit filed against the FG, the Army and others by Mazi Kanu.

Justice Anya, while delivering the judgement, also ordered the FG, the Army and others to tender an apology to the IPOB leader for the invasion of his house in September 2017.

The Umuahia High Court ruled that the invasion of Kanu’s house was illegal and that the FG and the Army violated the Fundamental Human Rights of the IPOB leader.

 

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Okowa approves N102.4m for police brutality victims, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asaba

The Delta State Government yesterday approved N102, 450,000 as compensation to the victims of police brutality and those extra-judicially killed, following the report of the panel that was set up in the state to probe the matter.   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said since the judicial panel of enquiry was able to establish the acts of […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG approves N2.3trn stimulus plan

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N2.3 trillion to stimulate the nation’s economy in order to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the stimulus was recommended […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Refinery to create 250,000 jobs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has disclosed that the 650,000 barrels per day project will create jobs for not less than 250,000 Nigerians when completed next year. Group Executive Director, Strategy and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, told reporters at the site that the refinery had potential to turn around […]

