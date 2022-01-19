Court orders FG to pay Nnamdi Kanu N1bn, says arrest illegal

A High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State has ordered the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to pay Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the sum of N1 billion.

Justice Benson Anya gave the order on Wednesday while delivering judgement on a suit filed against the FG, the Army and others by Mazi Kanu.

Justice Anya, while delivering the judgement, also ordered the FG, the Army and others to tender an apology to the IPOB leader for the invasion of his house in September 2017.

The Umuahia High Court ruled that the invasion of Kanu’s house was illegal and that the FG and the Army violated the Fundamental Human Rights of the IPOB leader.

