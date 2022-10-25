News Top Stories

Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars Federal Government. The court also issued an arrest warrant on the ex-minister.

 

The two properties are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja are valued at $2,674,418 and N380 million respectively.

 

The luxury cars are a black BMW saloon with Chassis No B8CV54V66629 and registered number, RBC155 DH and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36 million.

 

The trial judge, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, gave the order forfeiting the assets to the Federal Government while ruling on the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Suit No. 1122/2021 and Suit No 1123/2021, asking for the final forfeiture of the assets.

 

The Commission had on November 29, 202 secured the interim forfeiture on the assets in a ruling on separate motion ex-parte filed on  September 27, 2021 which prayed the court to order the interim forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.

 

In granting the interim forfeiture Order, Justice Olajuwon had ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with interest in the assets to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court consequently adjourned till January 22, 2022 for report. Similarly, the court yesterday issued an arrest warrant against the former Minister who is believed to be residing in the UK.

The Court granted the request, after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Farouk Abdullah, made an oral application.

 

