News Top Stories

Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s Lekki land to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Mafia Comment(0)

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of a vacant plot of land situated at Plot 13, Block I, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Private Estate, Lekki, Lagos, linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government. The order was sequel to the granting of a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through one of its lawyers, Ansalem Ozioko, seeking final forfeiture of the land to government. The motion was moved and argued by a legal officer in the anti-graft agency, Abbas Mohammed.

In granting the motion, Justice Aluko held: “Upon this motion on notice dated February 17, 2022 coming before this Honourable Court on the 25th day of March, 2022, praying the Court for the following reliefs; a final Order forfeiting the properties /assets listed and – described in the schedule herein to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“And for such further orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstance. “Upon reading affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by Babana Job of Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) of 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State. “And the court having heard A.O. Mohammed Esq, for the Plaintiff/ Applicant moved the application praying the court to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the motion paper.

“It is hereby ordered as follows; “That a final order is hereby granted forfeiting the property/asset listed and described in the schedule herein to the Federal Government of Nigeria”. In an affidavit in support of the motion for final forfeiture deposed to by one, Babana Job, the EFCC stated that sometimes in 2016, a search warrant was executed at the Office and premises of Mr. Donald Chidi Amamgbo (second Defendant in the suit) and a known acquaintance of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison Madueke (first Defendant). Job stated that among the documents recovered from the office of second defendant was an undated report titled: Highly Confidential Attorney work ProductAugust Report.

The said report contained a list of 18 companies and several properties located in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Nigeria. It was added that further to paragraph the above, the Commission extended invitation to the second defendant having been unable to locate the first defendant in respect of the discoveries during the search. “The second defendant honoured the invitation extended to him and upon his report, he was confronted with the Highly Confidential Attorney work Product August Report and in the course of interview, he told the agency that he registered the 18 companies, including the third defendant to assist Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke (first Defendant) in holding titles of her properties and that all the properties belong to her,” the deponent averred.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TETFund approves N6.3bn for 217 research proposals

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Two hundred and seventeen research proposals have been approved to receive a sum total of N6,396,159,060.00, as recommended by the Nation-al Research Fund (NRF) under the 2020 grant cycle exercise. Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the Fund’s National Research Fund Screening […]
News

Taliban attack major Afghan cities

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fighting is raging around three major cities in southern and western Afghanistan as Taliban militants seek to seize them from government forces. Taliban fighters have entered parts of Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar. They have made rapid gains in rural areas since it was announced almost all foreign troops would go by September, reports […]
News

2023: Challenges before Nigerians enormous –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the challenges before Nigerians as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections, are enormous Atiku who spoke yesterday when he received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination and expression of interest forms from North East Business Forum, said every fabric of the country is stressed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica