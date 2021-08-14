News

Court orders forfeiture of N241m diverted from office of Buhari’s aide

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comments Off on Court orders forfeiture of N241m diverted from office of Buhari’s aide

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N241 milion allegedly diverted from the office of the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to the Federal Government.

The judge equally ordered the forfeiture of Real Tower Centre Shopping Complex situated at Plot 1121, Ekukinam Street, Utako District, Cadastral Zone, Abuja, to the Federal Government. The forfeiture order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through one of its lawyers, Rotimi Oyedepo. Arguing the motion, Oyedepo told the judge that the money was warehoused in two banks in the sums of N65 million, N61 million, N50 million and N65 million.

The lawyer added that intelligence reports showed that the Abuja property was purchased with funds furtively diverted from SDG, office of the SSA to the President, where one, Abdulsalam Bawa, is a Principal Accountant. He said the EFCC fingered Bawa as the key suspect and that the diversion was perpetrated in a grand conspiracy with some SDG staff. Two firms: Kouchdim Unity Nigeria Ltd and Lankass Global Ventures were also linked to the diversion. After listening to Oyedepo’s submission, Justice Oweibo granted the ex-parte motion and adjourned further hearing in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/90/2021 to September 6, for final forfeiture proceedings.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: Students, teachers must wear face masks in schools

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju, Samson Akintaro and Regina Otokpa

…okays Jan 18 for resumption, rolls out protocols Amidst fears of rising cases of coronavirus infections across the country, the Federal Government has approved next Monday, January 18, as the resumption date for all schools. It, however, insisted that wearing of face masks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools is compulsory. The […]
News

Family Doctors, key in achieving Universal Health Coverage

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As Nigeria joined other countries to mark the 2021 World Family Doctor’s Day, a Consultant Family Physician, Dr. Oludaisi Adeshina Oduniyi, a Geriatric Specialist at the Department of Family Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, said family doctors are key to the rapid actualisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country. Oduniyi […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria gets 200 ventilators from U.S.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Regina Otokpa Abuja United States Government has donated 200 life-saving ventilators to the Nigerian government in fulfillment of her promise to support the country’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, who delivered the ventilators to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday in Abuja, noted that since […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica