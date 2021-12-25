News

Court orders Ganduje to stop construction of shops at Wambai market

A High Court sitting in Kano has restrained the Kano State government from carrying out constructions of shops at the Kofar Wambai Market which is said to be highly congested. Kofar Wambai Market in Municipal Local Government Area of the state has been under dispute between the marketers and the state government, with the marketers carrying out peaceful protests against the moves to construct new shops at the place. Justice Aisha Ya’u gave the order while hearing a suit filed by some of the traders against the government’s action on Friday.

The order is pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit filed by the marketers against the government, which is adjourned to 2022. She directed that both parties should maintain the status quo on the disputed land. Addressing the court, counsel to the traders, Sadiq Abdullahi, alleged that the government had laid foundation for construction of shops in the disputed land. The traders, represented by Ibrahim Yakasai, had approached the court on December 22 to stop the government’s plan. “An order is granted that parties shall stop all action on disputed land and maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice. “The matter is adjourned to 24/01/2022,’’ the court order read in parts.

 

