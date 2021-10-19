News Top Stories

Court orders Immigration to release ex-Rivers Gov, Peter Odili’s passport

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUjA Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately release the international passport of former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili which was unlawfully seized from him in July this year.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the action of the Service was not only unlawful but illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires. Delivering judgment in a suit filed by Odili challenging the seizure of his passport, the court upheld the submission of his counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) that the Immigration Service and its Comptroller General lacked the constitutional powers to do what they did.

 

The reason adduced by the Service that Odili’s passport was impounded because he was on the watch-list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to justify the passport seizure was rejected by the court on the ground that such use of power is not known to any law in the country.

 

Justice Ekwo cited the Federal High Court judgment of March 5, 2008 in which an order of perpetual injunction was granted against EFCC, prohibiting the anti-graft agency from investigating Odili on the activities of Rivers State Government between 1999 and 2007 when he held sway as the executive governor.

 

He further held that until the rder is voided and set aside by a competent court of records, the order remains binding on EFCC, its operatives and agents. With the existing valid order of 2008, the judge said that the Service lacked validity on what it did and that its action is contemptuous and should not be allowed to stand.

 

“I found that the seizure of the applicant’s International
Passport was wrongful, illegal, contemptuous, arbitrary and above all unconstitutional.

 

“From the evidence which has not been controverted in this case, the seizure of the applicant’s passport upon his return from his medical trip was done in a manner that dehumanized, belittled, harassed and derided him.

 

“Declaration is hereby made that the seizure of the appli cant’s International Passport without any reason is illegal and constitute an infringement on his fundamental human rights to freedom of movement and to own moveable property as guaranteed under sections 41 and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

 

“An order is hereby made directing the respondents to immediately release and return the applicant’s international passport.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after winter storm need help, officials says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Elected officials in Texas said the state should help pay some of the eye-watering electricity bills sent to residents after the devastating and deadly winter storm that caused widespread blackouts. Texas has a highly unusual deregulated energy market that allows consumers to choose between scores of competing electricity providers, reports Reuters. Some providers sell […]
News

PDP questions Buhari’s visit to Imo, slams Uzodimma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Imo State on Thursday “is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face”. The opposition party also claimed Governor Hope Uzodimma is an absentee governor who runs government from outside the state. The […]
News

Who’s Afraid of Birnin Yandoto Emirate?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the present day human societies, one of the greatest misadventures is that people play politics with virtually everything which is without doubt an injustice we are doing to ourselves as civilized humans. Of course, every actions and inactions of our leaders and decision makers is heavily shrouded with political coloration no matter how genuine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica