Court orders INEC to allow use of temporary voter’s cards for guber poll

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the use of Temporary Voter’s Cards in the forthcoming governorship and state houses of assembly elections which has been slated for March 18. Two aggrieved Nigerians had filed a suit seeking the use of the Temporary Voter Card in the general elections in the absence of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The plaintiffs, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, in the suit filed on February 8 and marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/180/2023 had challenged the position of INEC and asked the court to determine “whether a person whose name appears in the electronic format in INEC’s central database and manual, printed paper based record or hard copy format of the register of voters and has been assigned a Voter’s Identification Number can be said to be entitled to be accredited to vote with his/her TVC in the general election to be conducted by the defendant.”

The plaintiffs further requested the court to determine whether such a person can, as a consequence of INEC’s liabilities, omission be disenfranchised of the right and entitlement to vote in the 2023 general election. They, however, prayer for a declaration that the plaintiff, having fulfilled all necessary legal requirements to register and having consequently been captured in its cen tral database and manual, printed paper-based record or hard copy format of INEC’s maintained register of voters, the plaintiffs are entitled to vote using their TVC in the 2023 General Election. Ruling on the application, trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that there was no portion of the law, both the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act that states that it is only PVCs that could be used, but that the law under Section 47 provided for a voter’s card.

He noted that the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database. According to the court: “An order is made compelling the defendant to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards issued by the defendant, the plaintiffs having been duly cap- centured in the National Register of Voters database”. The court further held that the plaintiffs are entitled to vote using their TVC in the forthcoming 2023 general election “having fulfilled all necessary legal requirements to register and having consequently been captured in INEC’s central database and manual, printed paper-based record or hard copy format”.

