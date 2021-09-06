Court orders INEC to publish Ozigbo’s name

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6 gubernatorial election yesterday at the Court of Appeal Awka Division sit ting in Abuja in its judgement delivered on September 3, declared him the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP for the November election holding in Anambra State.

On July 5, 2021, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, who did not participate in the PDP primary, instituted a suit against the party and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging Ozigbo’s candidature for the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal recognised the gubernatorial primary conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on June 26, 2021 at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre as lawful.

The panel of justices presided over by Hon. Justice Dongban Mensa, also ordered the national electoral body, INEC, to immediately publish Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate of the PDP, the main opposition party on its website.

