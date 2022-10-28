Court orders Interior Minister, NCoS CG to file defence to Maina’s ill health suit

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Friday ordered the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and Haliru Nababa, Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), to file their defence to a suit filed by Abdulrasheed Maina.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order after counsel for the minister and C-G, Abdulmumin Muhammad, said that though he had been served with Maina’s motions, he was yet to file any process.

Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), had, on October 17, filed a motion ex-parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022.

Maina (the applicant) listed the minister and the C-G of NCoS as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively, in a motion dated and filed on September 27.

Maina, who is currently serving an eight-year jail term at Kuje Prison for pension fraud to the tune of N2 billion, had told the court that he is suffering from a life-threatening disease in the prison and he needs urgent medical attention.

