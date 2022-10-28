News

Court orders Interior Minister, NCoS CG to file defence to Maina’s ill health suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Friday ordered the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and Haliru Nababa, Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), to file their defence to a suit filed by Abdulrasheed Maina.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order after counsel for the minister and C-G, Abdulmumin Muhammad, said that though he had been served with Maina’s motions, he was yet to file any process.

Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), had, on October 17, filed a motion ex-parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022.

Maina (the applicant) listed the minister and the C-G of NCoS as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively, in a motion dated and filed on September 27.

Maina, who is currently serving an eight-year jail term at Kuje Prison for pension fraud to the tune of N2 billion, had told the court that he is suffering from a life-threatening disease in the prison and he needs urgent medical attention.

 

News

NCDC confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 143 samples positive for the coronavirus in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency announced the figure in its update for November 20. According to the breakdown of the new cases, Lagos recorded the most infections with 70 new cases, followed by […]
News

NACCIMA to partner China on establishment of industrial parks

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) John Udeagbala led a high-level delegation to the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos yesterday, where the idea of an industrial park was mooted. Udeagbala commended the Chinese Consulate for ensuring that the mutual relationship between Nigeria and China has been […]
News

Buhari: Inauguration of Okwuosa’s world-class hospital, a demonstration of public spiritedness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has described the inauguration of a world-class hospital built by Emeka Okwuosa Foundation as a demonstration of public spiritedness, love and care for the deprived and underprivileged in the society. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari congratulated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv, Engineer […]

