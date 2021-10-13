Court orders Kontagora monarch to stop parading self as 7th Emir

A Minna High Court yedterday ordered the newly appointed traditional ruler of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora, to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan Kontagora. The order is a reply to a motion ex parte brought before it by the 15 plaintiffs lawyer, W. Y. Mamman, who prayed the court for an interim injunction restraining him as the substantive Emir of Kontagora pending the determination of the motion on notice before it. Recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had accepted the selection of, and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora, as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate a few days ago. According to the ex parte motion, it challenged the selection purportedly held on the nineteenth of last month and prayed the court to order the defendant respondents, their agents or any other person to claim or parade and install himself as the new Emir of Kontagora. Justice Mikail after listening to the ex parte motion, issued an order restraining the New Emir, Alhaji Mohammed Barau, agents or any other persons whatsoever to parade himself as the new Emir.

