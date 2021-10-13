Court orders Kontagora monarch to stop parading self as 7th Emir

A Minna High Court yedterday ordered the newly appointed traditional ruler of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora, to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan Kontagora. The order is a reply to a motion ex parte brought before it by the 15 plaintiffs lawyer, W. Y. Mamman, who prayed the court for an interim injunction restraining him as the substantive Emir of Kontagora pending the determination of the motion on notice before it. Recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had accepted the selection of, and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora, as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate a few days ago. According to the ex parte motion, it challenged the selection purportedly held on the nineteenth of last month and prayed the court to order the defendant respondents, their agents or any other person to claim or parade and install himself as the new Emir of Kontagora. Justice Mikail after listening to the ex parte motion, issued an order restraining the New Emir, Alhaji Mohammed Barau, agents or any other persons whatsoever to parade himself as the new Emir.
Related Articles
NGF: What COVID-19 pandemic taught us
Nigerian governors have said the global coronivirus pandemic had taught them to be accountable to the people who elected them into office. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who narrated the steps taken by the states’ chief executives to ameliorate the effects on Nigerians, to the visiting Deputy Secretary General of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Budget defence: Reps demand apology from NIDCOM for absenteeism
The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters Tuesday demanded an unreserved apology from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for failing to honour its appoinent for the defence of it’s 2021 budget. The Commission was scheduled to appear before the committee to defend it’s 2021 budget estimate, but as at 12.17pm, lawmakers became furious as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: North, South must unite to rebuild Nigeria –Okowa, Adebanjo, Baba-Ahmed
Eminent Nigerians, yesterday, said that to diffuse the tension, resentment, anger and sectarianism in the country, the various interests in the northern and southern parts of the country, must consciously unite and act to build true nationhood. Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)