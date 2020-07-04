Court orders Lagos Public Defender to take over Evans’ case

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday ordered the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender to take over the defence for alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans due to his inability to afford legal fees. During yesterday’s proceedings, the Lagos State Attorney- General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court that his team placed a phone call to the law chambers of Ladi Williams (SAN) and Co, who represented Evans on the last court date to enquire about the whereabouts of Evans’ counsel The AG noted that his team was informed by the law chambers that Evans has not “perfected their brief”. Evans who was arraigned alongside five others on August 30, 2017, on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping has changed lawyers at least five times during the course of his trial.
