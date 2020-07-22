Court orders Malami, CBN, others to appear over National Theatre handover

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to appear before it to explain the alleged handover of the National Theatre to some developers while a suit over the matter is pending in court.

Others to appear before the court are Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC); Minister, Federal Ministry of Tourism, Culture & National Orientation, and Central Bank of Nigeria as second, third and fifth defendants.

The defendants also include the National Theatre & The National Troupe of Nigeria Board, Access Bank of Nigeria Plc and its Managing Director, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, as first, sixth and seventh defendants respectively.

Justice Ayokunle Faji made the order after hearing Mr. Chijioke Okoli SAN, lead counsel for the plaintiff who appeared with Perpetual Onwuama, Collins Akinade and Ify Nnabuenyi, argue a motion ex-parte seeking an injunction to overturn the alleged handover.

The court later adjourned the matter to Friday, August 24, 2020 for hearing.

The order is made sequel to an ex-parte application by the plaintiff seeking “an order suspending/staying the purported handover on or about July 12, 2020 by the 1st and 3rd defendant/respondents to the 5th-7th defendant/Respondents of the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos and the adjoining lands thereto, pending the hearing and determination of the Applicant’s motion for interlocutory injunction (by Notice filed on December 31, 2019).”

The plaintiff also sought “An order of mandatory injunction for a return of all the parties to the present suit, especially the Defendants/Respondents, their agents/privies or contractors, to the status quo ante lite concerning the subject-matter of the present suit, pending the hearing and determination of the Applicant’s motion for interlocutory injunction (by Notice filed on December 31, 2019).

Also being sort by the plaintiff is “An order of mandatory injunction reversing all the practical effects of the purported handover on or about July 12, 2020 by the 1st & 3rd defendant/respondents to the 5th-7th defendant/Respondents of the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos and the adjoining lands thereto, including the removal from the premises of any/all architects, and other construction professionals and/or contractors and their plants/equipment and binding all the Defendants/Respondents and their contractors/agents/privies from doing anything/continuing with any act whatsoever in furtherance of the purported handover, pending the hearing and determination of the Applicant’s motion for interlocutory injunction (by Notice filed on December 31, 2019).”

The application is supported by an 8-paragraph affidavit of urgency and 13-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion for mandatory injunction, both deposed to by one Collins Ibukunola Akinade, a legal practitioner in the law firm of Delphi Law Advisory LP, counsel to the plaintiff.

The defendants are being summoned to show cause why the alleged handover should not be reversed by the court given the fact that the court had at the last adjourned date set down all pending applications in the matter to October 29 for hearing. Barrister C. Opara represented the 4th Defendant at that hearing while Mr. Adeniyi Adegbonmire SAN appeared for the 6th and 7th defendants.

The N1.26 trillion suit was brought by Topwideapeas Limited praying for an interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from interfering with the plaintiff’s rights as concessionaire of the fallow land adjoining the National Theatre. The case is listed as FHC/L/CS/2392/2019, Topwideapeas Ltd V National Theatre & National Troupe of Nigeria Board & 6 Ors.

The alleged handover prompted the plaintiff to bring an ex-parte motion to stop the defendants from dissipating the subject matter of the case even while the court is yet to determine the substantive suit.

The plaintiff is also seeking a declaration that the plaintiff has a valid and binding contract for the concession of the fallow land surrounding the National Theatre Complex in terms of the updated draft concession agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by the first and third defendants) and the plaintiff, the approval of the Federal Executive Council being a mere formality in the circumstances.

Topwideapeas also seeks a declaration that it is unlawful for the fifth to seventh defendants to purport to truncate and nullify the plaintiff’s right as the concessionaire of the fallow land in and about the National Theatre Complex Iganmu, Lagos, by inducing the breach of the plaintiff’s contract with the first to third defendants or by any other means.

The plaintiff prays the court to declare that it is contrary to public policy and constitutes a misappropriation of scarce public funds for the fifth defendant (CBN) to divert public funds towards any project concerning the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos, when the plaintiff and its partners and privies have mobilised local and foreign private investment into developing the complex and surrounding land into a grand mini-city on a scale entirely beyond the legitimate capacity of the fifth defendant.

The National Arts Theatre complex, sitting on an expansive space and an adjoining 134-hectare fallow land in Iganmu area of Lagos, has been abandoned over the years due to mismanagement and non-maintenance.

Moved by the need to restore the glory of the epicentre of cultural activities in Lagos and turn around its capacity to develop the creative industry, Buhari recently approved the regeneration of the theatre complex through a public private partnership.

The presidential approval culminated into the official handover ceremony of the edifice at the theatre complex’s Banquet Hall to private investors led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bankers’ Committee (a team of private investors) under the chairmanship of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier said the proposed transformation of the theatre complex give Nigeria the opportunity to harness her creative industry, describing the revitalisation of the cultural edifice as a goldmine for revenue generation.

The N25 billion project, tagged the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, would be executed in two phases.

Phase 1 involves the restoration and upgrade of the National Theatre to its glorious days at a cost of N7 billion, while Phase II would involve the development of the adjoining fallow land at a cost of N18 billion.

At the time, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who officially transferred the monument to the team of private investors for regeneration, said the project is expected to be delivered in the next 18 months.

The minister said the planned restoration and upgrade of the iconic National Theatre would generate about 10,000 jobs during and after the restoration.

He said: “Please permit me to start off by making a clarification: this iconic National Theatre remains a national heritage and will not be ceded to any person or group, as some have chosen to frame what we are doing here today.

What we are here to do is to hand over the National Theatre for restoration and upgrade and the fallow land within the premises to the Central Bank and the Bankers’ Committee for development.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture holds the keys to the National Theatre on behalf of all Nigerians.

“The good news is that this project will not lead to a single job loss. Instead, it will create more. Some 6,000 jobs will be created during the construction phase, while the completed project could generate up to an additional 600 permanent and 2,000 to 3,000 call-on/call-off jobs. This is as good as it gets!”

The minister described the handover of the facility as a “historic day in the annals of the Creative Industry in Nigeria,” describing the project as a win-win for all those involved.

“For over 40 years, no major renovation work has been done on the National Theatre, while the adjoining land has been lying fallow. Many attempts to restore the National Theatre have failed.

And the government has no money to restore the complex.

“As you know, this is the hub of the Creative Industry in Nigeria. The National Theatre was established to encourage the advancement of the performing arts throughout the country; to create opportunities for performing artists of the country as well as to aid the promotion of social development and the improvement of the quality of life. In its present state, it is not living to its billing,” the minister added.

History:

Jadeas Trust Limited emerged the reserved bidder in the event of the 2006 concessioning round for the National Theatre. It became the preferred bidder after the winner left.

It contested the validity of the 2013 bid process in court because it did not take cognizance of the 2013 process.

After a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osibajo from which Jadeas interpreted as a signal it could work with Topwide Apeas Limited (TopWide), the winner of the 2013 process, it sought common ground and penned a Memorandum of Understanding with TopWide

Jadeas Trust is disturbed by what it sees as the Bankers’ railroading the process.

“The National Theatre cannot and should not be hijacked and “owned” by the bankers Committee”, the company says. “It belongs to the city, the good people of Nigeria and the Global African Community”.

What Jadeas offers:

Our vision is that this will become a leading tourism gateway into Africa.

In the overall planning, the creative industries now become the anchor for the sustainability of the entire scheme. Tourism is essentially about visitor experiences and it is increasingly recognized that the creative and cultural industries of any location are the essential pillars on which the tourism experience is based.

In the preparation of our bid, and in recognition of the validity of our approach, Jadeas Trust received a grant from the World Bank to carry out capacity building activity for the Creative Industry MSMES in the Artist Village.

The advent of the Blue Light Rail Station within the National Arts Theater landmass provides the much needed urban link to the planned “new city” and underpins a TRANSIT ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT “TOD” in the overall planning.

This takes advantage of the anticipated density and the footfall around the light rail station to develop a vibrant, integrated mixed use development. The use of an arts facility as a catalyst to regenerate a derelict region and the use of a mass transit station to underpin a transit oriented development are both globally recognized, proven and tested urban planning tenets, it is the particular context of National Arts Theater, that gives the scheme its unique edge.

The masterplan development guideline pays homage to the “African Village” in its celebration of public realm, pedestrianized activities and social interaction throughout the various land uses and the city as a whole. In effect the Black Heritage City becomes a coherent “city of villages” with specific characters. We believe this will set a new benchmark in city planning in the interplay between people, community and urban character.

While the architecture of the buildings will defer to and reference regional precedents, it is the way the buildings respond to the public realm that confers value.

It is the generous sidewalk expansion to the existing roads, the esplanades, the squares, parks, sculpture gardens, amphitheater, sit outs, open public spaces, student hubs, fountains and canals that form the arteries of the city for people and services to flow and to encourage social interaction to flourish that will enrich the quality of life and the success of the project. The design intent is to encourage and promote the interconnectivity and relationships that were a feature of the traditional African Village settings such as the marketplace, the village square, the age grade meeting places will give this project its unique edge. While we have reached back to the African Village for inspiration, encouraging pedestrianized activities in planning also remains the basic framework for a sustainable ecosystem.

Among the master planning principles to foster sustainability within the BHC is “zero” tolerance for dark spots, “no” no man’s land, access by air, land, train and water, the use of compost, recycling, renewable energy, electric shuttle buses and a construction charter that ensures community stewardship.

Transforms into a 21st Century Performing Arts Complex

The National Arts Theater building exterior which has assumed an iconic status for the country as a whole is retained as a “national heritage structure” while its interior is gutted to “let in light” and programed with spaces and content that appeal and resonate with a Global African audience and across diverse socio cultural constituencies. It becomes the global televisual and performance stage to showcase the output of the entire LM & EC; from the Creative Industries Academy, CIA, Creative Industries Business Park, CIBP, Film and Music Studio etc.

The programing includes the following;

3,000 seater capacity televisual main bowl.

Black Hall of Fame with Virtual Reality / Interactive Hologram

Museum of Black & African Art, MOBAA

Afrocentric Cinemaplex with Comedy Theater

Convention Center, Events and Meeting places

Food and Beverage, Souvenir shops

