News Top Stories

Court orders N10m monthly salary for CJN, N9m for S’Court Justices

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to put machinery in place for the immediate review of the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers in Nigeria. Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, who issued the order, held that the current salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country are not only abysmally low but embarrassing.

Delivering judgement in a suit instituted against the Federal Government by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Sebastine Hon, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae ordered the Federal Government to commence a monthly payment of N10 million to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), N9 million to other justices of the apex court, President of Court of Appeal, N9 million while other justices of the appellate court N8 million, Chief Judges of both Federal and States High Courts N8 million while judges of the Federal and States High Courts N7 million.

The judge held that the refusal of the government to review the judicial officers’ salaries and allowances for 14 years was unconstitutional, unlawful and should be compelled to do the needful. Justice Obaseki-Osaghae lamented that it is unfortunate that justices and judges who are ministers in the temple of Justice have become victims of injustice in the country. Apart from NASS, AGF, NJC, another defendant in the suit is Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) but was not represented in court by any legal practitioner.

Plaintiff in the suit, Chief Sebastine Hon, SAN, who instituted the case, is praying the court to compel the defendants (AGF, NJC, and NASS) to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in Nigeria. In a supporting affidavit to the originating summons, plaintiff stated that as a legal practitioner, “who has practised in all the levels of courts in Nigeria, I know that poor pay for judicial officers is seriously affecting the quality of judgements and rulings those officers are delivering and the discharge of other functions associated with their offices.” He argued that the current economic reality in the country requires that the salaries and allowances of the nation’s judges be urgently improved upon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Atiku to Lawan, N’Assembly: Reject non-viable loan requests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked the national assembly to reject the approval of any new loan request meant for “projects that are not viable”. In a letter to Ahmad Lawan, Abubakar urged the federal lawmakers to also halt approval for loans that are not income-generating or production-based. He said Nigeria risks insolvency if it […]
News Top Stories

Civil society groups set to clash with IPOB over stay-at-home order

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

South-East Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (SECSOs) is reportedly set for a collusion with the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) over the stay-at-home order issued by the separatist group in the South-East every Monday until its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released from dtention.   Meanwhile, civil servants in Anambra State are said to have […]
News Top Stories

Ortom attacks Buhari over insecurity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…says President biased on herders’ killings …seeks arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of being biased in the fight against insurgency and tackling the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen across the country. The accusation followed the worsening state of insecurity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica