Court orders Nigerian Breweries to pay Ondo N169m haulage fees

The Nigerian Breweries Plc. has been ordered to pay haulage fee of N169.175 million to the Ondo State Government by a High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital. The company had approached the court to challenge the demand notices served on it by the Ondo State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives for the payment of haulage fee last year.

The respondents in the case were the Ondo State Government, the Ondo State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives and the Ondo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice. The petitioner, in the suit no: AK/l45/2020, asked the court to restrain it from paying the haulage fee, saying it was “not liable to pay haulage of goods as part of its object and business and the respondents cannot therefore demand the payment of haulage fee from the petitioner and/or enforce the payment of haulage fees purportedly due to the respondent from third parties transport/ haulage companies against the petitioner.”

It sought, “an order of the court restraining the respondents from further demanding of haulage fees from the petitioner forthwith as well as restraining the respondents from further harassing and intimidating the employees of the petitioner and from the unlawful disruption and closure of the petitioner’s business premises on the ground of non-payment of haulage fee.”

