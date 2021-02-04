News

Court orders Nigerian Breweries to pay Ondo N169m haulage fees

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Nigerian Breweries Plc. has been ordered to pay haulage fee of N169.175 million to the Ondo State Government by a High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital. The company had approached the court to challenge the demand notices served on it by the Ondo State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives for the payment of haulage fee last year.

The respondents in the case were the Ondo State Government, the Ondo State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives and the Ondo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice. The petitioner, in the suit no: AK/l45/2020, asked the court to restrain it from paying the haulage fee, saying it was “not liable to pay haulage of goods as part of its object and business and the respondents cannot therefore demand the payment of haulage fee from the petitioner and/or enforce the payment of haulage fees purportedly due to the respondent from third parties transport/ haulage companies against the petitioner.”

It sought, “an order of the court restraining the respondents from further demanding of haulage fees from the petitioner forthwith as well as restraining the respondents from further harassing and intimidating the employees of the petitioner and from the unlawful disruption and closure of the petitioner’s business premises on the ground of non-payment of haulage fee.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Apprentice, 27, defiles 10-year-old girl

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Inalegwu Ochekwu, of Otukpo town in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, Franca.   The incident occurred on Saturday. Franca told journalists that Ochekwu defiled her when she was sent to look for her sister. The suspect is said to be an […]
News

Hoteliers commend Sanwo-Olu over N1bn loan facility

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Hoteliers in Lagos State under the umbrella of Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos (HOMAL) have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for making available N1 billion loan facility to support the stabilisation of the sector following the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by the President of the association, Chief Samuel Alabi, the […]
News

NCDC confirms 153 new cases as total tops 59,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria crossed 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday with 153 new positive samples recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Lagos topped the list of states with 81 new infections, while Rivers recorded 21, and FCT had 11. A total of 59,001 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica