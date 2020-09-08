Court orders police to produce Bayelsa governorship candidate

Again, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the police to produce Vijah Opuama, the Bayelsa State governorship candidate in the November 16, 2019 election in the state.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on August 3 and September 2, ordered that Opuama, who was said to be in police custody, be produced in court, but the orders were disregarded by the security agent. Opuama’s lawyer, Michael Odey, had on August 31, brought an ex-parte application before the court, asking the police to show cause why the detainee should not be released unconditionally.

While the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mr. Adamu Mohammed is the 1st respondent, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the IG’s Monitoring Unit is the 2nd respondent in the suit. However, the judge yesterday issued the third order, following the failure of the police to comply with the September 2 order, directing that the detainee be produced in court for the day’s proceedings.

The fresh order directed the IG to produce Opuama, who was arrested by policemen from the IGP’s Monitoring Unit on August 15, in court on Wednesday, September 9.

The Judge said: “The court made an order that the applicant be produced in this court. That order must be obeyed. “I shall, therefore, make an order that the applicant must be produced on Wednesday, September 9. The applicant must be produced in court on that day unfailing.”

He also fixed Sept. 9 for the hearing of Opuama’s bail application. However, a lawyer, Miss T. O Amalaha, who appeared for the IG and the Head of the Monitoring Unit of the IG Office, pleaded with the judge to adjourn the case till September 16 instead of September 9.

But, the judge declined, saying he could not afford to give the police another seven days after they violated the two previous orders issued for the production of the detainee in court.

