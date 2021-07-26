Metro & Crime

Court orders release of 5 Dunamis Church worshippers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday ordered the Department of State Services, (DSS) to release five worshipers who were arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre on July 4 for allegedly wearing t-shirts with inciting inscriptions.

The applicants, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel were arrested for wearing ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts to a Sunday Service of the church at Lugbe.

The trial judge, Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order following separate ex parte applications filled on their behalf by their counsel, Tope Temokun.

Justice Chikere ordered the DSS to release the applicants with immediate effect.

The five applicants had sued the DSS, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Pastor-in-Charge, Pastor Paul Enenche and others for alleged unlawful arrest and detention.

Other defendants include the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN).

They prayed the court to declare their arrest and detention unlawful, and also asked the court to award N10 million, each, in damages, for the violation of their fundamental rights.

Temokun had argued in the separate suits that his clients were entitled to fundamental right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, right to freedom of expression and the press, right to freedom from discrimination and right to personal liberty.

