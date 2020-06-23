Court orders release of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere unconditionally

A

n Abuja High Court sitting in Bwari, yesterday ordered the unconditional release of the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The trial judge, Justice Othman Musa, frowned at the consistent disobedience to court orders by law enforcement agencies in the country.

According to the judge, ‘law enforcement agents are in office and are able to perform their responsibilities because the law permits them.’

He said it was ‘an affront on the court for them not to obey same law while carrying out their responsibilities.’

He also reaffirmed the earlier order restraining the police from arresting and detaining Ugochinyere pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ugochinyere had through his counsel, Chibuzor Ezike, via an exparte motion dated June 19, 2020, prayed the court for an order of unconditional release of the CUPP spokesman, who had been in police custody since last week.

Ezike said: ”We are praying the court for an order of this honourable court for the unconditional release of the applicant, who has been in detention since last week.

”We have it on good authority that the applicant will be arraigned this morning by the police”.

In a short ruling after listening to the applicant’s submission, the court held that; ”The order praying the court for unconditional release is hereby granted.

”The earlier order restraining the respondents from arresting, detaining the applicant in any manner is hereby re-aafirmed”.

Meanwhile, shortly after Ugochinyere was granted unconditional release by the court, the police arraigned him before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wuse Zone 2 on a four charge bordering on defaming the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire House.

In the First Information Report read to the Defendant at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, the prosecution accused Ugochinyere of conspiring with others at large to commit an offence of defamation against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Paschal Obi and the entire House of Representatives when he accused them of collecting $10 million in order to pass the Infectious Disease Bill.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defense counsel, Ezenwa Ibegbunam, prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail.

The court consequently admitted the defendant bail.

