Court orders remand of murder suspects

As a result of their alleged involvement in conspiracy and murder, two men, Ramon Wasiu and Adeniyi Okunloye, have been remanded at the Kirikiri and Ikoyi custodial centres. The order for the dsfendants’ remand was issued by Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the High Court of Lagos State in Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, following their arraignment on a two counts charge brought against them by the State Government. In the charge, the defendants were accused of conspiring together to kill one, Raheem Waheed, by macheting him to death with a cutlass. In arraigning the duo, prosecution’s lawyer, Alaba Kuku, told the court that they committed the offence with others at large, on December 10, 2017, at Giwa Street, Ajegunle. The prosecution also informed the judge that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony, to wit; murder. The offence, according to the prosecution, is contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law Ch. C17, Vol 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015. But they pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting Kuku to pray the court for an adjournment to enable him bring witnesses to prove the case against the defendants. Justice Sonaike has adjourned further hearing in the matter to May 31, 2023, for continuation of trial.

