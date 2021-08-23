Court orders striking doctors, FG to suspend hostilities, maintain status quo

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja Monday ordered striking members of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain status quo.

The vacation judge, Justice John Targema held that the order is pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The court held that it made the order after careful consideration of the processes filed by the applicants.

According to him: “Having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of the same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.

“I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application.

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The court further ordered that hearing notice be issued, along with other processes which included the originating summons be served on the respondent and proof of service to be kept in the case file before the next adjourned date.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter till September 15 for hearing of the motion on notice and/or any other pending application on its merit.

The applicants, the Ministry of Health, and the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour had approached the court through an ex-parte motion praying for some order of the court.

The applicants had sought for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining members of the respondent in all states of the federation from further continuing with the industrial action embarked on August 2.

Another order sought by the applicants was for an order of interlocutory injunction compelling all members of the respondent in all states of the federation to suspend the said industrial action it commenced on August 2.

NARD had embarked on strike action on August 2, stating that one of its reasons for the strike was due to the failure of the government to meet its demands after they entered a memorandum of action in 2014.

