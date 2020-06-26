Court orders Tiger Woods to take 137 paternity tests

The famous golf star Tiger Woods has taken another hit this morning as a state court ordered him to undergo a total of 137 paternity tests.

The court’s decision comes after request formulated by 121 women who claim to have been Wood’s mistresses and to have given birth to his children.

Many of the women yelled and cried with joy when the judge announced his verdict, as some of them had been fighting for more than seven years to obtain this judgment, reports worldnewsdailyreport.

One of the women who claim to have had children with the golfer, Molly Sanders, was interviewed by WFNC-TV only minutes after the court announced its decision.

The court has given Woods 30 days to undergo a DNA test or face imprisonment and severe fines.

Tiger Woods’ lawyer confirmed that their client would comply with the court’s decision and take all necessary tests.

Molly Sanders attended court with her 8-year old son Tommy and says she can’t wait for her boy to finally meet his father.

Tiger Woods contributed to the popularity of golf in the 1990s and was the dominant force in golf in the 2000s.

Woods first took leave from professional golf in December 2009 in order to focus on his personal life, after his many alleged extramarital indiscretions were revealed by several women, through many worldwide media sources, leading to his divorce from Elin Nordegren.

Since then, he has been having difficulties on the courses while attracting a lot of attention for his personal problems.

In the days and months following Woods’ admission of infidelity, several companies re-evaluated their relationships with him. Accenture, AT&T, Gatorade and General Motors completely ended their sponsorship deals, while Gillette suspended advertising featuring Woods.

Earlier this year, the golfer was also implicated in an incident involving drugs and alcohol.

On May 29, 2017, Woods was arrested near Jupiter, Florida by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:00 am EDT for driving under the influence of five different types of drugs.

This new judgment against him will certainly add more pressure on Wood’s shoulders, which means his performances on the golf courses aren’t bound to improve very soon.

