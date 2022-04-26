Metro & Crime

Court orders tribunal chairman to appear before Senate for assaulting security guard

A Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, to appear before the Senate over an assault on a security guard.

The Senate had summoned Umar to appear before it over a March 29, 2021 incident, where the CCT Chairman allegedly assaulted the guard, Clement Sagwak, at the Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Rather than respond to the Senate summons, Umar went to court to challenge the powers of the Senate to investigate him over the incident.

Umar reportedly assaulted the guard for directing him to park his vehicle properly.

Delivering the judgement on Tursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that as a public officer administering the law, Umar is answerable to the Senate on issues bordering on moral standards and conduct.

Justice Ekwo said Umar’s suit seeking to stop his probe by the Senate lacked merit and consequently dismissed same.

 

