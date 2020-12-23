Court orders unsealing of mining firm in Ebonyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered immediate unsealing of Crushed Rock Industries Nig. Ltd, a mining company situated at Isiagu, Ebonyi State, which it held was illegally shut down on 11th March, 2020 by the state government.

The court in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed further awarded N10million as damages against the Ebonyi State government for the wrongful closure of the mining firm. The firm had through its lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), approached the court to challenge the shutting down of its operations, stressing that it has mined stones at Ishiagu in Ebonyi State for over 40 years.

It urged the court to declare that it was only the Federal Government as provided for in Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution as amended that had the power to determine issues relating to mining in Nigeria as contained in the exclusive list. The plaintiff further urged the court to declare that the illegal entry and unilateral sealing up of its quarry site by the Ebonyi State Government without a court order was illegal.

It, therefore, prayed the court to order the immediate reopening on its quarry site. Joined as defendants in the suit were the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mining Cadastre Office, Ebonyi Government, Attorney-General of Ebonyi, Edwin Onwe, who is the Special Assistant to the Governor on Solid Minerals and the state’s Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development.

In his judgement, Justice Mohammed dismissed the Ebonyi State preliminary objection against the suit. The state had through its lawyer, A.A Ibrahim (SAN), challenged the territorial jurisdiction of the Abuja division of the High Court to enter-tain the suit. It contended that since the parties were located in Ebonyi, it was the Ebonyi division of the Federal High Court that should have the jurisdiction to determine the matter.

Besides, it argued that the suit would not be properly decided with the parties filing their pleadings and the action subjected to cross-examination. But the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development said it was not opposed to the suit.

The 1st and 2nd defendants agreed with the plaintiff that all activities involving mining in Nigeria was contained in the exclusive list of the Constitution and as such, only the federal government through the Mining Cadastral Office had the power to discipline the plaintiff where the need arose.

Like this: Like Loading...