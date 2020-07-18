News

Court overrules suit challenging Ekiti PDP Ward Congress election

The suit challenging the outcome of conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Ekiti State, by the National Working Committee (NWC) was dismissed yesterday, by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. It was gathered that the outcome of the judgement brought out a temporary relief to the ward Chairmen that emerged from former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s faction, the court upheld the preliminary objection raised concern ing the justiciability of the case.

The defendants in its objection filed against the case instituted by the group loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi, said the principle of fair hearing has been violated on the strength that the factional ward Chairmen allegedly recognised by the NWC, were not joined as defendants.

The case with suit number FHC/AD/ CS 14/2020, filed by one Olalekan Oladimeji and others, urged the court to invalidate the Congress conducted by Haruna Mani-led PDP Committee, on the premise that the 1st and 4th defendants breached the provisions of the PDP and 1999 constitutions as well as the Electoral Act. Joined in the suit were: the PDP (1st defendant), Independent National Electoral Commission(2nd), Inspector- General of Police (3rd), Taraba State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Congress Committee, Haruna Mani (4th) and Chairman of the Congress Appeal Committee, Chief Olusola Akanmode and others (5th).

