Court re-opens Jabi Lake Mall, orders published apology from centre

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court Tuesday re-opened the shutdown Jabi Lake Mall after 10 days and also ordered the management of the Mall to publish an unreserved apology to government in national dailies, for hosting a concert of controversial Lagos-based artist, Naira Marley.

The Mall was shut down last week by an order of the same court for organising the “Drive-in-Concert”, which attracted a crowd with the premises – contravening the social distancing rules and the extant 8pm-6am curfew.

Three staff of the Mall, who were arraigned before the Magistrate that sat as a Mobile Court at Jabi, were accused of organising the concert that violated the COVID-19 health safety guidelines and other protocols approved by the Presidential Task Force.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni, who ordered that the Mall should immediately be re-opened, stated that she had perused the application filed by the defence counsel Mr. Nnamdi Ekwem, praying the court to unseal the business premises.

Akanni noted that her judgement was based on the overall interest of those who will be affected adversely, should the Mall remain closed. She also stated that the Mall has over 100 employees and other tenants who are not co-offenders in the matter, and may have their fundamental human rights seriously infracted.

Chairman of FCT Ministerial Task Force on COVID -19, Ikharo Attah said FCTA has no objections to the rulings of the court, because the administration wants to remain a model in obeying the rule of law.

Attah noted that FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello has demonstrated a strong will to respect the laws while striving for good governance.  He stressed that nobody can violate the laws and go unpunished in the FCT.

He also added that the management of the Mall is expected to comply with the order of the court on publishing an apology to government on national dallies, as soon as possible.

Reporter

