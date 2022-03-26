News

Court re-schedules judgment in Ayade’s defection suit till April 6

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday re-scheduled judgement in the suit seeking to sack the Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayande and his Deputy, Ivara Esu, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) till April 6. Justice Taiwo Taiwo had earlier scheduled the judgment for yesterday. But, when our correspondent visited the court, it was indicated on the cause list that the judgement would now be delivered on April 6. Though no official reason was given. The PDP had through its counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/975/2021, praying the court for an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressives Con-gress (APC), among others.

The same court had earlier on Monday ordered two House of Representatives members representing Cross River and 18 lawmakers from the state’s House of Assembly to vacate their seats over their defection to APC. The judge gave the order following a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/971/2021, filed on Aug. 27, 2021, by the PDP to challenge the 20 lawmakers’ defection to APC, alongside the governor on May 20, 2021.

Justice Taiwo, in the judgment, dismissed the defence argument that the PDP had no locus standi to institute the case. He also dismissed other preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers. The court held that the argument of the lawmakers that there was rancour in the PDP which necessitated their defection to APC was a ploy to mislead the court. The judge, who granted all the reliefs sought by the PDP, held that it was disheartening that politicians in the country treat citizens as if they do not matter once they get into office.

“A day must surely come when elected officials, must either resign from their office or ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other political parties, instead of defecting to another party without recourse to the law and the citizens,” he said. According to him, we cannot continue in sin and expect grace to abound.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll push for presidency to be zoned to South –Oyegun

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as ruling party, PDP are caught in zoning dilemma The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are faced with the dilemma of zoning their Presidential tickets for the 2023 general elections. Till this date none of them has made a categorical statement over where its Presidential ticket would be […]
News

Obasanjo: Failure of African leaders to take hard choices responsible for overpopulation

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday attributed the alarming population growth in Africa to the failure of African leaders to take hard choices on population management which according to him “is encumbering progress in the continent.” Obasanjo stated this in his address at the Public Presentation of the 2020 Report of the Africa Progress Group (APG). […]
News

INEC to hold extraordinary meeting on 2023 elections guidelines today

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will hold a meeting today over the implementation of the electoral bill 2022, this is sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari finally signing the electoral act amendment bill into law yesterday afternoon. INEC said given the tight timelines contained in the new law, it fully appreciates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica