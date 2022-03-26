Court re-schedules judgment in Ayade’s defection suit till April 6

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday re-scheduled judgement in the suit seeking to sack the Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayande and his Deputy, Ivara Esu, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) till April 6. Justice Taiwo Taiwo had earlier scheduled the judgment for yesterday. But, when our correspondent visited the court, it was indicated on the cause list that the judgement would now be delivered on April 6. Though no official reason was given. The PDP had through its counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/975/2021, praying the court for an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressives Con-gress (APC), among others.

The same court had earlier on Monday ordered two House of Representatives members representing Cross River and 18 lawmakers from the state’s House of Assembly to vacate their seats over their defection to APC. The judge gave the order following a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/971/2021, filed on Aug. 27, 2021, by the PDP to challenge the 20 lawmakers’ defection to APC, alongside the governor on May 20, 2021.

Justice Taiwo, in the judgment, dismissed the defence argument that the PDP had no locus standi to institute the case. He also dismissed other preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers. The court held that the argument of the lawmakers that there was rancour in the PDP which necessitated their defection to APC was a ploy to mislead the court. The judge, who granted all the reliefs sought by the PDP, held that it was disheartening that politicians in the country treat citizens as if they do not matter once they get into office.

“A day must surely come when elected officials, must either resign from their office or ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other political parties, instead of defecting to another party without recourse to the law and the citizens,” he said. According to him, we cannot continue in sin and expect grace to abound.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...