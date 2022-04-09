Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Court reduces charge against Kanu from 15 to 7

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital has struck out eight out of the 15-count charge of treasonable felony slammed on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. Trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako on Friday in striking out them out held that the charges were “mere repetitions” that fails to disclose any offence that could be sustained by the proof of evidence before the court.

The Federal Government had in the counts that were struck out, alleged that Kanu had through his broadcasts, incited members of the public to not only stage a violent revolution, but to attack police officers and also destroy public facilities in Lagos State. While the court threw out counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12,13 and 14 of the charge, it okayed Kanu’s trial on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15.

The ruling followed an application Kanu filed which sought to quash the entire charge against him, which he insisted was manifestly incompetent and legally defective. Kanu had through his lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to try him on the strength of an incompetent charge. Ozekhome further contended that his client was “unlawfully, brutally and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya without his consent”. He argued that since some of the allegations against Kanu were purportedly committed outside the country, the high court, therefore, lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the charge. “The charges appear to give this court a global jurisdiction over offences that were allegedly committed by the defendant, without specifying the location or date the said offences were committed”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News Top Stories

$20m cash evacuated from minister’s home, Bawa reveals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC), is investigating a serving minister over her alleged involvement in the purchase of a property estimated to cost a staggering $37. 5 million. The house was allegedly sold to the minister by a Managing Director (MD) […]
News Top Stories

Fuel price increase choking us, Nigerians cry out

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More reactions last night trailed the new increment in the price of fuel by the Federal Government, which took effect from September 2. While most Nigerians spoken to by Saturday Telegraph expressed misgivings over the new increase, others argued that the increase had further exposed the government’s “hidden agenda” to further impoverish them and inflict […]
News

Lawmaker, others laud Senator Kalu’s infrastructural revolution in Abia North

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Umuahia

The member representing Arochukwu State constituency, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has lauded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the uncommon infrastructural transformation going on in Abia North    Hon Ukoha, who said this in Arochukwu after he accompanied the senator in the inspection of the road construction in Arochukwu, said the senatorial district never had it so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica