Court reduces charge against Kanu from 15 to 7

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital has struck out eight out of the 15-count charge of treasonable felony slammed on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. Trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako on Friday in striking out them out held that the charges were “mere repetitions” that fails to disclose any offence that could be sustained by the proof of evidence before the court.

The Federal Government had in the counts that were struck out, alleged that Kanu had through his broadcasts, incited members of the public to not only stage a violent revolution, but to attack police officers and also destroy public facilities in Lagos State. While the court threw out counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12,13 and 14 of the charge, it okayed Kanu’s trial on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15.

The ruling followed an application Kanu filed which sought to quash the entire charge against him, which he insisted was manifestly incompetent and legally defective. Kanu had through his lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to try him on the strength of an incompetent charge. Ozekhome further contended that his client was “unlawfully, brutally and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya without his consent”. He argued that since some of the allegations against Kanu were purportedly committed outside the country, the high court, therefore, lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the charge. “The charges appear to give this court a global jurisdiction over offences that were allegedly committed by the defendant, without specifying the location or date the said offences were committed”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...