Court refuses application seeking to stop CBN’s cash policy, new currency design

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Thursday refused to grant a motion seeking to stop the new cash withdrawal policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The application was brought before the Court by 10 named applicants for themselves and on behalf of 20 million unbanked Nigerian citizens against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, Central Bank of Nigeria and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The applicants prayed the court to grant injunctions restraining the respondents from proceeding with the 31st January, 2023 deadline of the use of the current N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes as it affects the applicants without any realistic plans or workable guidelines to cover the over 20 million unbanked Nigerians who are vulnerable to information and the use of technologically driven platform without the possibility of financial inclusion.

They prayed for another injunction restraining the respondents from implementation of the revised cash withdrawal limiting the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter (OTC) by individuals and corporate organisations per week to N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively which is a violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2002 and which also constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the applicants as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

