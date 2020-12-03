Court refuses EFCC’s request to arrest Fani-Kayode

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking the arrest of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial before the court over alleged diversion of N26million he received from the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014. At the resumed trial , Prosecution Counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, noted that Fani-Kayode was absent. Abubakar recalled that Fani-Kayode had been absent in court on two other days and argued that the defendant was scheming to evade trial.

He then applied to the court to revoke the bail granted the defendant, issue bench warrant for his arrest and order the issuance of summons on his surety to show cause why he (the surety) should not forfeit the bail bond he endorsed. Defence counsel, Wale Balogun, objected to the request made by the prosecution and argued that his client was absent in court because of ill-health.

Balogun, who later tendered a medical report from Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja in which he said the defendant was advised to have bed rest until December 4, 2020, added that his client’s absence was equally on account of a misrepresentation by his lawyer, who thought the case was fixed for Thursday. Ruling, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, held that the court was satisfied with the defence lawyer’s explanations as to why the defendant was absent. Justice Tsoho noted that the court had held that Fani-Kayode’s absence on two previous occasions on January 22 and October 23 this year was justified. The judge said with the medical report, signed by one Dr. Michael O., the court found no reason to grant the application made by the prosecution.

Justice Tsoho however faulted Balogun’s argument that the application made by Abubakar under Sections 179 and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), ought not to be made orally. He also faulted the defence lawyer’s suggestion that the defendant was absent in court because he was misled by his lawyer.

Like this: Like Loading...