News

Court refuses EFCC’s request to arrest Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking the arrest of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial before the court over alleged diversion of N26million he received from the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014. At the resumed trial , Prosecution Counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, noted that Fani-Kayode was absent. Abubakar recalled that Fani-Kayode had been absent in court on two other days and argued that the defendant was scheming to evade trial.

He then applied to the court to revoke the bail granted the defendant, issue bench warrant for his arrest and order the issuance of summons on his surety to show cause why he (the surety) should not forfeit the bail bond he endorsed. Defence counsel, Wale Balogun, objected to the request made by the prosecution and argued that his client was absent in court because of ill-health.

Balogun, who later tendered a medical report from Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja in which he said the defendant was advised to have bed rest until December 4, 2020, added that his client’s absence was equally on account of a misrepresentation by his lawyer, who thought the case was fixed for Thursday. Ruling, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, held that the court was satisfied with the defence lawyer’s explanations as to why the defendant was absent. Justice Tsoho noted that the court had held that Fani-Kayode’s absence on two previous occasions on January 22 and October 23 this year was justified. The judge said with the medical report, signed by one Dr. Michael O., the court found no reason to grant the application made by the prosecution.

Justice Tsoho however faulted Balogun’s argument that the application made by Abubakar under Sections 179 and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), ought not to be made orally. He also faulted the defence lawyer’s suggestion that the defendant was absent in court because he was misled by his lawyer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

    Chukwu David Abuja   Worried by the worsening state of insecurity in the country, the Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately initiate a process of phasing out the current over-stayed security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions.   The Senate, yesterday, also urged the President […]
News

Security operatives, armed thugs chase away #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

#EndSARS protesters in Kano where on Thursday attacked by armed thugs who prevented them from holding their hitherto peaceful procession. The protest, organised across the Northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the north, had hardly taken off when the heavily armed thugs pounced on them. The […]
News

Ondo 2020: PDP pressures Jegede to accept Ajayi as running mate

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following moves by Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), indications yesterday emerged at the week- end that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP may likely impose Ajayi as running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: