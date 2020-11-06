News

Court refuses EFCC’s request to cross examine ex- NNPC GMD, Yakubu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja yesterday refused an application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to cross-examine former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on a separate suit not before the instant court. The court consequently upheld the objection raised by Yakubu’s counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, to the prosecution’s request.

The Prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, had prayed the court for an order to cross-examine the defendant based on Exhibit “J”. The Exhibit in question borders on a case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2016, which was instituted by the anti-graft agency in 2016 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba when Yakubu was GMD of NNPC. Although the case is still pending, Yakubu’s name has been excluded from the charge. In opposing the prosecution request, Raji had argued that Exhibit J, which the EFCC counsel planned to take Yakubu on, was irrelevant to the case at hand. He, however, objected to the propriety of the prosecution to crossexamine the ex-GMD on the exhibit which he said was tendered in respect of counts one and two whose counts had been struck out pursuant to the orders of the Court of Appeal in its judgment dated April 24.

Our Reporters

