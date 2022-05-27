Court refuses remanded Rivers’ Rep bail application

A High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has adjourned to June 2, 2023 on the bail application filed by a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Farah Dagogo. Trial Judge, Justice Chiwendu Nworgu adjourned the case to June 2, 2023 after dismissing the preliminary objection on the issue of jurisdiction filed by counsel to Dagogo. Nworgu called on the parties to return on the next adjourned date to argue the motion for bail. The lawmaker’s counsel, Cosmos Eenweluzo, who spoke to journalists after the proceedings, claimed that the action of the prosecution was intentional in order have his client in Correctional Centre.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...