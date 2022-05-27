Court refuses remanded Rivers’ Rep bail application

A High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has adjourned to June 2, 2023 on the bail application filed by a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Farah Dagogo. Trial Judge, Justice Chiwendu Nworgu adjourned the case to June 2, 2023 after dismissing the preliminary objection on the issue of jurisdiction filed by counsel to Dagogo. Nworgu called on the parties to return on the next adjourned date to argue the motion for bail. The lawmaker’s counsel, Cosmos Eenweluzo, who spoke to journalists after the proceedings, claimed that the action of the prosecution was intentional in order have his client in Correctional Centre.
NBC orders media houses to desist from revealing victims, details of terrorist attacks
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has given a new order to media (Television and radio stations) outlets in the country to desist from revealing “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports. NBC made this known in a statement titled, ‘Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution’, which […]
Colombia drug kingpin, Otoniel, extradited to US
Colombia has extradited the drug baron leader of the country’s biggest crime gang to the US, Colombia’s president has announced. President Iván Duque said Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as Otoniel, was the world’s most dangerous trafficker, reports the BBC. Otoniel led the Gulf Clan cartel and is wanted in the US on drug […]
Reps allege plot of massive attacks on southern Kaduna after Sallah
Members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State yesterday raised the alarm over plots of massive and coordinated attacks on people and communities in southern Kaduna by bandits after the Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The caucus consequently urged security agencies to rise to the occasion and ensure the security of lives and property in the area, […]
