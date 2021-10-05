Court refuses to discharge Ndume as Maina’s surety

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed the application filed by Senator Ali Ndume, seeking an order to discharge him as Abdulrasheed Maina’s surety, after he jumped bail.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, while ruling on the application held that the application filed by Ndume amounted to an abuse of court process, having filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal on the same matter.

Maina is standing trial alongside his son over alleged fraud . He was consequently admitted to bail. As part of his bail condition, Ndume is standing surety, having used his Abuja property’s title documents worth N500 million as bail bond in compliance with some of the bail conditions.

However, in September 2020, Maina jumped bail after he was released from Kuje Correctional Centre. Ndume, however, approached the court seeking to be discharged as Ndume’s surety. Ruling on the application, Justice Abang held that he had no jurisdiction to entertain the lawmaker’s application dated December 15, 2020.

According to him: “Since the appeal is already pending, I have no jurisdiction to carry out a surgical operation on what is before the Court of Appeal. “Where this happens, the court has the power to dismiss it.” The court consequently dismissed the application.

