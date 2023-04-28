News Top Stories

Court refuses to grant alleged terrorists negotiator, Tukur Mamu, bail

An Abuja Federal High Court yesterday refused to admit to bail the detained alleged terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mohammed Mamu. The court consequently dismissed his bail application. Dismissing the said bail application, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held among others that the applicationwaswithoutmeritand that the applicant failed to provide sufficient materials to move the court to exercise its description in his favour. The court further noted that the defendant failed to rebuttheprosecution’sclaim that there was a likelihood of him committing more offences.

“Generally, the law is that where averments in a counter- affidavit are not countered, they are accepted to be true and correct and they require no further elaboration. Thisisbecausefactsadmitted need no further proof,” the court held. The judge held that althoughthedefendantclaimed the State Security Service (SSS), where he was being kept, could not address his health challenges, the court would have to consider other issues before taking a decision. “Again, the court will weigh the evidence to see whetherthecustodiansallow theapplicantrequisiteaccess to medical treatment peculiar to his medical condition.

“The court will also take into account the attitude of the defendant/applicant to the medical facility provided to him by his custodian. “Where there is a medical facility by the custodian of the defendant which can adequately take care of the medical condition of the defendant, then the application for bail on medical grounds will not be countenanced by the court,” the judge averred. The judge noted that evidence before the court revealed that it was after the defendant declined the DSS medical services that he was taken to Arewa Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Jabi by the security outfit. He said the DSS, however, averred that the hospital was sufficiently capable of handling the medical condition of the defendant and that it was able and willing to take responsibility for the treatment of Mamu. Mamu was arraigned on March 21 by the Federal Government on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorismfinancing, amongothers..

