Court refuses to hear suit challenging Oshiomhole-led APC NWC dissolution

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to entertain the suit challenging the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) during the court’s vacation period.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who refused to take the matter during the court vacation, said that the suit is not a preelection matter that must be heard within a particular time frame. A Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Kalu Kalu, had dragged the National Executive Council (NEC) to court over the sack of the NWC barely two years in office.

In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/ CS/736/2020, the plaintiff asked for an order of the Court to set aside the dissolution of the NWC by APC’s NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa in June this year. Meanwhile, the plaintiff had asked the court to order the continuing hearing of the substantive suit during the ongoing vacation of the Federal High Court. Kalu also pleaded with the court for another order abridging the time within which the 14 respondents are to file and serve jointly or severally their counter affidavit and other processes in response to the suit.

Like this: Like Loading...