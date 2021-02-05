News

Court refuses to revoke Sowore’s bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to revoke the bail it earlier granted to the Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore. Sowore and another member of the movement, Olawale Bakare, were standing trial before the court on charges bordering on alleged treason. They were allege to have committed the offence by staging “a revolution” campaign against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on August 5, 2019.

The #RevolutionNow protest called by Sowore, according to the government, was aimed at removing the president from office by unconstitutional means. They, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in late 2019. At their resumed trial yesterday, neither the defendants nor their counsel were present in court, forcing the court to stand down the matter until 1p.m. When the matter resumed later in the afternoon, counsel to the defendants, Marshal Abubakar, explained that he was not in court earlier on the assumption that the matter would not hold on account of an application he filed on January 29, 2021, seeking to vacate February 4 for hearing of proceedings. He said they had hoped to make the request on the last adjourned date but trial was stalled due to the demise of Ibrahim Watila, a Federal High Court judge.

He, however, apologised for the communication gap between the registry and the defence counsel. Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Aminu Alilu, said it was shocking that the court had been made to wait for the arrival of the defendant for the second time and that the counsel each time, “has abused the indulgence of this hounourable court to create lies”.

